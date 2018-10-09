Home States Odisha

BJP’s ‘Halla bol’ stir against BJD corruption

Panda said the ‘Ama Gaon Ama Vikash’ is a cleverly designed programme by the Chief Minister to benefit party workers and MLAs ahead  of the next elections.

Published: 09th October 2018

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Stepping up efforts to stay ahead of its rivals in the race for the upcoming elections due early next year, the BJP has planned a series of public contact programmes to highlight the failures of BJD Government and achievements of the NDA Government at the Centre.Announcing the plan of action of the party for the next three months, State BJP president Basanta Panda said corruption and inefficiency of Naveen Government will be the major talking points during the mass contact programmes to be launched in three phases.

As per the plan chalked out at the two-day State Executive Committee meeting here, “The party will hold protest rallies called ‘Halla bol’ in all the 314 block headquarters from October 27 to 30 to protest various irregularities and corruption in the Government. The party workers will gherao the block offices which have become major centres of corruption and PC (percentage commission) collection,” Panda said.

Dubbing the ruling BJD as the hub of corruption, Panda said the objective of ‘Halla bol’ is to expose the State Government which has not spared the poor (under food security programme) and the farmers (in distribution of sapling and farm loans).

Panda said the ‘Ama Gaon Ama Vikash’ is a cleverly designed programme by the Chief Minister to benefit party workers and MLAs ahead  of the next elections. There has been large scale resentment among people as they are ignored during selection of projects while the local leaders and MLA are given preference.

In the second phase, the party will launch a month-long ‘Jan Jagaran Yatra’ at the village-level from November 1 to 30 to create awareness among people against the 19 years misrule of Naveen.The party will explain the people during this yatra how they are being deprived of the Central welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Soubhagya Yojana and the inefficiency of the State Government in utilising the Central assistance.Similarly, a month-long ‘Parivartan Yatra’ will be organised in all the 314 blocks and 114 urban local bodies of the State from December 1 to 30, he added.

