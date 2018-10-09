Home States Odisha

Dialysis unit comes up at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital

After two reports on poor infrastructure were published in The Express recently, the State Government had instructed to set up MRI, CT-scan and Dialysis at the medical college

Published: 09th October 2018 08:13 AM

With the new unit becoming functional, patients would now be able to undergo dialysis at the hospital.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  A dialysis unit was inaugurated at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital (PRMMCH) of Baripada in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday. The unit was inaugurated by Deputy Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Sananda Marandi and Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj in the presence of Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) P Mohanty and vice chairman of Baripada municipality Jitendra Mohanty.  The funds for the unit were provided by both State and Central Governments. 

After two reports on poor infrastructure were published in The Express recently, the State Government had instructed to set up MRI, CT-scan and Dialysis at the medical college. With the new unit becoming functional, patients would now be able to undergo dialysis, an important procedure for people suffering from chronic kidney disease at the medical college and hospital.

Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital

