Jajpur farmer ends life over loan burden

A young farmer committed suicide allegedly due to loan burden at Digambarpur village within Dharmasala police limits here on Sunday night.

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A young farmer committed suicide allegedly due to loan burden at Digambarpur village within Digambarpur village limits here on Sunday night. He was identified as Sisir Khatua.
According to Sisir’s family, the 38-year-old farmer had taken a loan of around ` one lakh from private money lenders to grow crops on four acre of land. He was under severe financial stress. On Sunday night, he committed suicide by hanging.

Family members found Sisir hanging in the room on Monday morning and rushed him to the nearby hospital at Dharamsala. However, the doctor declared him brought dead. Sisir’s wife said her husband was under severe mental duress due to the loan burden. “When we were sleeping at night, he went out of the room and locked it from outside. He then went to a nearby asbestos-roofed room and hanged himself,” she said.

On being informed, Dharmasala police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. 
Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das, Additional District Magistrate Mihir Prasad Mohanty and in-charge Tehsildar of Dharmasala could not be contacted despite repeated trials.

It is the second such incident in Dharmasala block. Earlier on September 25, one 45-year-old farmer Gauranga Bala of Mangrajpur under Abhayapur gram panchayat had allegedly committed suicide by hanging due to loan burden.

