Maheswar behind Puri violence: Opposition

Expelled BJD leader Damodar Rout too alleged Mohanty’s involvement in violence and demanded that the Minister should resign on moral grounds.

BHUBANESWAR: Days after the Puri violence and police resorting to indiscriminate arrest of miscreants, Opposition political parties accused Revenue Minister Maheswar Mohanty of masterminding it.
Leader of the BJP legislature party KV Singhdeo said the Puri incident is another instance of deteriorating law and order situation of the State.

Condemning the selective arrest of peace committee members who were invited by Sri Jagannath Temple Administration for discussion, Singhdeo said Puri police is acting on the direction of the Minister.
Slamming the State Government for its double-standards in arresting people in the guise of inviting them to a peace committee meeting instead of arresting the real culprits on the basis of the video clips, the Government is trying to terrorise the sevayats through police.

Expelled BJD leader Damodar Rout too alleged Mohanty’s involvement in violence and demanded that the Minister should resign on moral grounds.Noting that Puri violence has hurt the sentiment of people, senior BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra said the State Government should conduct a detailed probe to find out the people who conspired to defame the State.

