Man injured in firing 

 A trivial issue of a mini-truck overtaking a car took a serious turn with occupants of the heavy vehicle opening fire at the car owner on Sunday night.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A trivial issue of a mini-truck overtaking a car took a serious turn with occupants of the heavy vehicle opening fire at the car owner on Sunday night. The injured has been identified as Pritam Jenamani of Patrapada area under Khandagiri police limits. According to sources, Jenamani was returning home from a get-together in a car at about 1.45 am when a mini-truck driver, in an attempt to overtake Jenamani hit his car leaving him enraged. Jenamani chased the truck and stopped it on Baramunda flyover where the two had an argument.

Following the heated exchange, one of the occupants of the truck opened fire at Jenamani who received the bullet on his shoulder. Jenamani alleged that the mini-truck’s occupants also opened blank fire after attacking him.Khandagiri Police said one round was fired at Jenamani and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. 

“According to preliminary investigation, it seems to be an incident of road rage. However, the investigation is on from all angles,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said. In a similar incident on September 13, a fast food stall owner identified as Smruti Ranjan Dhala was shot at by three miscreants after a petty dispute over the fried snack he served to them.

The three miscreants came to the fast food stall on a motorcycle and after an argument they opened fire at Dhala in front of his fast food shop near Bharatpur under Khandagiri police limits. 

