Mega rally by agitating block grant teachers today at Mahatma Gandhi Marg

BHUBANESWAR: The block grant teachers who are on strike for the last 54 days seeking fulfilment of various demands on Monday said they will gather at Mahatma Gandhi Marg again on Tuesday and march towards State Assembly to oppose State Government’s silence in the matter.According to Golak Nayak, convenor of Odisha School College Teachers’ and Employees’ United Forum, thousands of teachers will gather at Mahatma Gandhi Marg to attend the ‘Sikshya Banchao Odisha Banchao Maha Samabesh’.

The agitating teahers will also organise a rally from Master Canteen Square to the Assembly over their demands.While the State Government has replaced block grant system with new grant-in-aid system as per the demands of agitating teachers last year, the teachers have alleged that under the new system there is no provision of service condition, provision of salary and increment as per 7th Pay recommendation, provision of job regularisation among others. As long as our demands are not met the strike will continue, Nayak informed.

The teachers, who had started their strike on August 16 are continuing it till date and are wearing black badge while imparting teaching to students in schools and colleges.