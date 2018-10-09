Odhisa: 33-year-old becomes the first women-autorickshaw driver in Aska town

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: She is an inspiration for many women in Aska town. Breaking stereotypes and transcending all barriers, 33-year-old Jhili Swain is the first woman in the town to take up autorickshaw driving - a male-dominated profession - to eke out living. Educated till Class V and married at the age of 15, she was deserted by her husband as he was unable to shoulder the responsibility of his three-member family comprising Jhili and their two sons. A driver by profession, he left his family soon after his second son was born with an assurance to earn more money by working in a better paying job in another State. He, however, never returned.

With no way out, Jhili decided to take up the responsibility of raising her sons alone by working as a daily wager. She also constructed a small house on a government land near the bus stand in the town. Due to health issues, she changed the avocation and worked as a cook in an educational institution. However, the income was not sufficient to raise and educate the children.

“After cooking in the institution, there was a lot of time left and I wanted to do some other work to supplement the income. I was contemplating to work as a maid in showrooms or houses when my neighbour Amiya Kumar Jena suggested me to drive an autorickshaw,” said Jhili, who readily accepted the suggestion. Jena helped Jhili to learn driving and rented out his auto to her. “After finishing cooking, I drive during the day. Gradually, when I get used to the profession, I would drive in the evening,” she said. Jhili operates within a radius of 15 to 20 kms in the town at present.

Today, her younger son Anshu is 11-years-old and her elder one Aditya is 13 and they are studying in classes V and VI respectively at the local school. Jhili also has a dedicated customer base, women in particular, who prefer travelling in her auto because of her good behaviour and driving skills. In fact, she does not hesitate offering free rides to poor and needy people.

Meanwhile, she has managed to get a ration card which ensures her five kgs of rice per head every month. “I am ready to drive for some more hours as it would fetch me more money. The income that I earn now is not adequate to meet food, auto rent and education expenses of my children.

But I am happy that I do not have to depend on anyone for money,” she said, adding although she wants to buy an autorickshaw on loan but cannot afford to pay the down-payment for the vehicle. Jhili currently earns `8,000 a month from cooking and driving the auto. She has also applied for a house under Indira Awas Yojana and her application is pending.