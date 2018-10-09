Home States Odisha

Odisha: 33-year-old becomes the first woman-autorickshaw driver in Aska town

With no way out, Jhili decided to take up the responsibility of raising her sons alone by working as a daily wager.

Published: 09th October 2018 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Jhili Swain behind the wheel in her autorickshaw | EXPRESS

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: She is an inspiration for many women in Aska town. Breaking stereotypes and transcending all barriers, 33-year-old Jhili Swain is the first woman in the town to take up autorickshaw driving - a male-dominated profession - to eke out living. Educated till Class V and married at the age of 15, she was deserted by her husband as he was unable to shoulder the responsibility of his three-member family comprising Jhili and their two sons. A driver by profession, he left his family soon after his second son was born with an assurance to earn more money by working in a better paying job in another State. He, however, never returned. 

With no way out, Jhili decided to take up the responsibility of raising her sons alone by working as a daily wager. She also constructed a small house on a government land near the bus stand in the town. Due to health issues, she changed the avocation and worked as a cook in an educational institution. However, the income was not sufficient to raise and educate the children. 

“After cooking in the institution, there was a lot of time left and I wanted to do some other work to supplement the income. I was contemplating to work as a maid in showrooms or houses when my neighbour Amiya Kumar Jena suggested me to drive an autorickshaw,” said Jhili, who readily accepted the suggestion. Jena helped Jhili to learn driving and rented out his auto to her. “After finishing cooking, I drive during the day. Gradually, when I get used to the profession, I would drive in the evening,” she said. Jhili operates within a radius of 15 to 20 kms in the town at present.

Today, her younger son Anshu is 11-years-old and her elder one Aditya is 13 and they are studying in classes V and VI respectively at the local school. Jhili also has a dedicated customer base, women in particular, who prefer travelling in her auto because of her good behaviour and driving skills. In fact, she does not hesitate offering free rides to poor and needy people. 

Meanwhile, she has managed to get a ration card which ensures her five kgs of rice per head every month. “I am ready to drive for some more hours as it would fetch me more money. The income that I earn now is not adequate to meet food, auto rent and education expenses of my children.

But I am happy that I do not have to depend on anyone for money,” she said, adding although she wants to buy an autorickshaw on loan but cannot afford to pay the down-payment for the vehicle. Jhili currently earns `8,000 a month from cooking and driving the auto. She has also applied for a house under Indira Awas Yojana and her application is pending. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Woman Auto driver Auto rickshaw Women dirvers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap