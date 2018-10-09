Home States Odisha

Rain forecast worry Durga puja organisers

“The organisers will no doubt face difficulties in preparing all these things timely if the adverse weather condition prevails,” said Prafulla Sahoo, secretary of Khannagar Puja Committee.

Published: 09th October 2018 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Construction of the Durga Puja mandap underway at Jharpada in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Durga Puja organisers across the Silver City have started worrying with the Met office predicting heavy rainfall in central and coastal Odisha due to the impact of cyclonic storm ‘Titli’ from October 10 to 12.While preparations for the nine-day festival are on in full swing, forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with wind at a speed of 80 kmph starting from Wednesday has dampened the spirit of the organisers in the city.

“The hostile weather condition will affect colouring work of idols of Goddess Durga, Lord Hara-Parbati and their other celestial companions, construction of pandals and other preparations for Durga Puja,” said secretary of Cuttack Mahanagar Puja Committee Bhikari Das. 

Generally, it takes five to six days for the puja organisers to collect several materials required for ‘Sodasha Upachar’ puja and prepare different kinds of ‘prasad’, which are also an integral part of the festival commencing from Sasthi on October 15.

“The organisers will no doubt face difficulties in preparing all these things timely if the adverse weather condition prevails,” said Prafulla Sahoo, secretary of Khannagar Puja Committee. Though it has been predicted that the intensity of rain is likely to come down by Panchami, it is yet be ascertained whether the residual showers will continue to spoil festive mood, said a committee member.

