Thousands throng Samaleswari Temple on the occasion of Mahalaya

The Goddess will remain in ‘Dhabalamukhi Besha’ till Wednesday afternoon.

The celebrations of Durga Puja starts with Mahalaya. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Thousands of devotees thronged Samaleswari Temple to witness the ‘Dhabalamukhi Besha’ of Goddess Samaleswari, the presiding deity of undivided Sambalpur district, on the occasion of Mahalaya on Monday. Goddess Samaleswari remains dressed in red costume round the year except on Mahalaya when it changes to white. The ‘Dhabalamukhi Besha’, also referred to as ‘Ganga Darshan’, is followed by Navaratri which goes on for nine days with Goddess Samaleswari taking on several incarnations of Goddess Durga. 

The Goddess will remain in ‘Dhabalamukhi Besha’ till Wednesday afternoon. Preparation for this ‘Besha’ started in the midnight and continued till 4 am following which the doors of the temple were opened at 5 am for the devotees for ‘darshan’.  President of Samaleswari Temple Trust Board Sanjay Baboo said the festivities during the month of Aswina start with Sohala Puja followed by Mahalaya and Navaratri Puja. The Goddess will remain in ‘Dhabalamukhi Besha’ for two and a half days before she will be adorned with other ‘Beshas’ as Navaratri proceeds.

On the first day of Navaratri, the Goddess adorns the ‘Shailaputri Besha’ followed by ‘Brahmacharini’ the next day. Subsequently, the Goddess assumes the incarnations of ‘Chandraghanta’, ‘Kusumanda’, ‘Skandhamata’, ‘Katyayani’, Kalaratri’, ‘Mahagouri’ and finally ‘Raja Rajeswari Besha’.

Baboo said elaborate arrangements have been made for devotees visiting the temple from across western Odisha during the period. Similarly, adequate security arrangements have been put in place for smooth ‘darshan’ of the deity. More than 60,000 devotees have already visited the temple till Monday evening, he added. 

On the day, devotees also crowded the temple of Goddess Patneswari here to witness the ‘Besha’ of the deity.On the other hand, hundreds of people offered ‘Tila Tarpan’ on the banks of Mahanadi river as the day marks the end of ‘Pitru Pakhya’ and obeisance is offered to forefathers.

