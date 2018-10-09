Transgender guards struggle for salary in Jeypore

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: AS many as 18 transgenders, who were appointed as security guards at the government hospital in Jeypore by the local administration, are running from pillar to post for their salaries. They have not been paid for the last two months.Former Jeypore Sub-Collector CS Rathore had initiated a transgenders’ rehabilitation plan to help in changing the psyche of the masses towards the third sex.

Later, Jeypore Municipality came up with an advertisement calling upon local young transgenders to take part in a training programme to become security guards. It was an effort to provide them skill for employment.

Around 20 transgenders enrolled for the training programme and 18 were engaged at Jeypore hospital with a monthly salary of Rs 6000 under Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS). Till July, the transgenders were getting their salaries the hospital authorities. However in August, the payment was stopped following a direction of the Health Department.

In 2016, the State Government had launched social inclusion programme to give transgenders welfare benefits like pension, housing and food grains. Social activists alleged that the rehabilitation plan for transgenders seems to have failed in Jeypore after a year due to administration’s apathy towards the community.

Meanwhile, the transgenders have appealed the district administration to regularise their jobs and pay them monthly salaries.Superintendent of Jeypore DHH DB Tripathy said it was decided to pay them salaries from the Rogi Kalyan Samiti funds but the payment was stopped due to a new government order.