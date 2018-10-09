Water worry for Jagatsinghpur district farmers

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: CRACKS have developed in paddy fields of Jagatsinghpur district for non-supply of irrigation water. Canals in the district have dried up and many lift irrigation points are lying defunct.

Thousands of hectares of paddy fields with standing crops in Nuagaon, Balikuda, Raghunathpur and other areas have developed cracks as irrigation water does not reach tail end of canals. At present, the crops are in flowering stage and farmers apprehend if the situation does not improve within a week, the crops may wither away.

According to official reports, 22,825 hectares (ha) of paddy field are irrigated by water of Taladanda canal, 34,083 ha by Machgaon canal, 8,000 ha by lift irrigation points, 11,180 ha by shallow tubewells, 2,550 ha by Mahanadi barrage and 1,920 ha by other water sources. This crop season, 75,386 ha were irrigated and water did not reach 25,062 ha for inadequate rainfall, defunct LI points and shallow tubewells that have dried up. In many areas like Tiruna, Gajrajpur, Alana, Ghodansa, Dabar, Galadhari and Deriki, irrigation water does not reach the tail end of canals. Although lift irrigation points have been lying defunct for a long time, the structures have not been repaired or renovated.

Tulasi Swain, Sarpanch of Deriki, said there are four lift irrigation points in Deriki panchayat that were installed in 2002 but have not been put in use since then. The branch canal no 7 of Machgaon canal - Dhanipur to Gopalpur stretch - has not supplied irrigation water for the last three months. The canal irrigates 5,000 ha of crop land.

Executive Engineer, Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation, Cuttack division, Pabitra Mohan Parida informed that of 717 lift irrigation points, 235 are not functioning and 22 defunct points are not in a condition to be revived. “We have sent a proposal for renovation of 23 defunct life irrigation points and installation of another 24 points to the corporation for approval,” he said.Meanwhile, farmers have warned of agitation if water is not provided for irrigation at the earliest.

Defunct facilities

● At present, the crops are in flowering stage and farmers apprehend that in the absence of water, the crops will not ripen

● Although lift irrigation points have been lying defunct for a long time, the structures have not been repaired or renovated

● Thousands of hectares of paddy fields with standing crops in Nuagaon, Balikuda, Raghunathpur and other areas have developed cracks as irrigation water does not reach tail end of canals