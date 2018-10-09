Home States Odisha

Woman Gram Rojgar Sevak arrested for fund fraud

According to the complaint lodged by some beneficiaries with police, they were sanctioned pucca houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Published: 09th October 2018 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Loan

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Panikoili police on Monday arrested a woman Gram Rojgar Sevak (GRS) of Patharapada panchayat in Korei block for her alleged involvement in financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds under the Centrally sponsored Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). She was identified as Sasmita Behera. 

According to the complaint lodged by some beneficiaries with police, they were sanctioned pucca houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The beneficiaries engaged labourers having job cards under MGNREGA for construction of the houses. As per rule, the wages of the labourers should have been transferred to their bank accounts.

However, Sasmita allegedly transferred the money meant for job card holders to the bank account of her son and husband. “When we came to know that the wages were not paid to labourers, we approached the GRS and asked for the money. However, she has been ignoring us for the last three months. Finding no other option, we lodged a complaint against Sasmita,” said Kuni Malik, a beneficiary of Patharapada.
Basing on the complaint, Panikoili police registered a case against Sasmita. During investigation, police found that the GRS was involved in misappropriation of funds.

“Sasmita transferred the wages of several job card holders to the accounts of her husband and son. The investigation also revealed large scale irregularities and misappropriation of funds by the GRS,” said Panikoili IIC Ajay Kumar Jena.

Meanwhile, Sasmita allegedly assaulted two women constables while she was being produced in the court on Monday. Another case has been registered against the GRS in this connection, police said.
The accused has been remanded to judicial custody. Meanwhile, Korei Block Development Officer Hemanta Kumar Behari has suspended Sasmita from her post.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Panikoili police Gram Rojgar Sevak Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots