Woman Gram Rojgar Sevak arrested for fund fraud

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Panikoili police on Monday arrested a woman Gram Rojgar Sevak (GRS) of Patharapada panchayat in Korei block for her alleged involvement in financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds under the Centrally sponsored Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). She was identified as Sasmita Behera.

According to the complaint lodged by some beneficiaries with police, they were sanctioned pucca houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The beneficiaries engaged labourers having job cards under MGNREGA for construction of the houses. As per rule, the wages of the labourers should have been transferred to their bank accounts.

However, Sasmita allegedly transferred the money meant for job card holders to the bank account of her son and husband. “When we came to know that the wages were not paid to labourers, we approached the GRS and asked for the money. However, she has been ignoring us for the last three months. Finding no other option, we lodged a complaint against Sasmita,” said Kuni Malik, a beneficiary of Patharapada.

Basing on the complaint, Panikoili police registered a case against Sasmita. During investigation, police found that the GRS was involved in misappropriation of funds.

“Sasmita transferred the wages of several job card holders to the accounts of her husband and son. The investigation also revealed large scale irregularities and misappropriation of funds by the GRS,” said Panikoili IIC Ajay Kumar Jena.

Meanwhile, Sasmita allegedly assaulted two women constables while she was being produced in the court on Monday. Another case has been registered against the GRS in this connection, police said.

The accused has been remanded to judicial custody. Meanwhile, Korei Block Development Officer Hemanta Kumar Behari has suspended Sasmita from her post.