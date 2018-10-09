Woman kills neighbour, four-year-old girl

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR : Police arrested a tribal woman for allegedly killing her neighbour and beating her four-year-old daughter to death at Baikunthapur village in Baria here on Sunday. Sources said the accused, Laxmi Juang, had gone to take bath to the nearby river in the morning where she picked up a quarrel with her neighbour Damini Munda. The heated exchange soon turned into a scuffle. In a fit of rage, Laxmi forcibly pressed Damini’s head underwater and held it inside till she drowned.

After killing her, Laxmi went to Damini’s house and beat her four-year-old daughter to death. On being informed, Paria police rushed to the spot and arrested Laxmi. The bodies of Damini and her daughter were sent for postmortem.

Laxmi was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after her bail plea was turned down. Though the exact reason behind the murders is yet to be ascertained, sources said the accused woman was mentally unstable.