Home States Odisha

Woman kills neighbour, four-year-old girl

After killing her, Laxmi went to Damini’s house and beat her four-year-old daughter to death. On being informed, Paria police rushed to the spot and arrested Laxmi.

Published: 09th October 2018 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Murder

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR : Police arrested a tribal woman for allegedly killing her neighbour and beating her four-year-old daughter to death at Baikunthapur village in Baria here on Sunday. Sources said the accused, Laxmi Juang, had gone to take bath to the nearby river in the morning where she picked up a quarrel with her neighbour Damini Munda. The heated exchange soon turned into a scuffle. In a fit of rage, Laxmi forcibly pressed Damini’s head underwater and held it inside till she drowned. 

After killing her, Laxmi went to Damini’s house and beat her four-year-old daughter to death. On being informed, Paria police rushed to the spot and arrested Laxmi. The bodies of Damini and her daughter were sent for postmortem.

Laxmi was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after her bail plea was turned down. Though the exact reason behind the murders is yet to be ascertained, sources said the accused woman was mentally unstable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
tribal woman Baikunthapur village Women murders kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots