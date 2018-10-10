Anti-malaria campaign takes the sting out in Kankadahada

BN Seth By

Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Gone are the days when availing treatment for malaria was almost an impossible task in tribal-dominated Kankadahada block of the district. Sustained efforts by ‘The New Indian Express’ to highlight the plight of malaria-prone villages of Ekul, Sekul, Kote and Putipal of Kantole gram panchayat in the block have paid rich dividends with the incidence of the disease showing a sharp decline.

A report published in TNIE on July 30, 2016 had brought to the fore the miseries of residents, especially youngsters and pregnant women, who were suffering from the vector-borne disease. TNIE has been carrying many such similar reports at regular intervals since 2015.

Before January 2017, about 508 people in the four villages were affected by malaria. From January to June 2017, about 124 people tested positive for the disease and most of them were children, pregnant and lactating mothers. Concerned over the trend, a team of health officials visited the affected villages on May 27, 2017 to take stock of the situation.

Later, blood test of 115 people was carried out in September of which 64 tested positive for malaria with most cases showing presence of plasmodium falciparum.

However, steps were taken on a war footing to contain the spread of the disease in next three months during which only four persons were found suffering from malaria.

Residents said as quacks ruled the roost, malaria claimed several lives in the villages. However, the situation has improved with health workers visiting the villages regularly despite bad roads. Mamatamayee Mohapatra, an ANM, said malaria cases have come down drastically in the villages which are located near Nagada of Jajpur district.

However, the need of the hour is to build all-weather roads to encourage pregnant women to opt for institutional delivery.

TNIE had also published a report on April 8, 2016 about a villager, Baishaki Dehury, who had to walk 12 km through forests to reach Kamakshyanagar sub-division hospital to deliver her baby.

Last year, National Human Rights Commission special rapporteur Damodar Sarangi had visited the villages with the then Collector Bhupendra Singh Poonia to assess the situation.

Regular visits and constant monitoring of health officials brought about visible changes in the situation as only 36 people were found to be affected by malaria in January this year. From February to September, the number further dropped to 11 due to the multi-sectoral approaches undertaken by health officials.

Vector borne disease consultant Tapan Kumar Sahoo, who visits the villages at regular intervals, said steps like ensuring full course of treatment, regular awareness meetings with villagers, distribution of 2,971 long-lasting insecticidal nets and DAMAN drives have yielded encouraging results in the tribal-dominated area.

Chief District Medical Officer Dr Basudev Behera said reduction in cases of malaria has been possible with the support of locals.