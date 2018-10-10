Home States Odisha

BJP reminder to CM Naveen Patnaik on land for Paika memorial

Writing to the Chief Minister in March this year, Union Minister of State for Culture Mahesh Sharma had requested him to identify 50-acre land for the memorial.

Published: 10th October 2018 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 10:20 AM

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With no response from the State Government to the Centre’s proposal for construction of a memorial in commemoration of Paika Rebellion, senior BJP leader Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to expedite the process of land allotment for the project.

The State Government is yet to respond to the request of Union Minister of State for Culture Mahesh Sharma for providing 50 acre land, either in Khurda or in foothills of Barunei, to construct a permanent infrastructure on completion of 200 years of Paika Rebellion, Harichandan told a media conference.
Six months after the letter was written to the Chief Minister, the Union Minister is yet to get any response from the State Government, he regretted.

Writing to the Chief Minister in March this year, Sharma had requested him to identify 50 acre land  for the memorial. He has also proposed to set up a chair in memory of Paika Rebellion at Utkal University.
Harichandan said the issue has been taken up by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan with the Chief Minister several times, but the latter is still non-committal. While the Centre is ready to extend financial assistance for the project, the IOCL Trust has provided `60 crore. He urged the Chief Minister to expedite the process of land allotment without further delay.

