Bomikhal pandal in Bhubaneswar takes traditional path with ‘supari’ decor

The 100 feet wide and 80 feet high pandal has been designed in the lines of London’s Royal Law Courts.

Published: 10th October 2018 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

A worker fixing betel nut on a decoration at Bomikhal pandal on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The city is soaking in festivities with preparations at puja pandals going on at a brisk pace to put everything in place for Sasthi Puja of Devi Durga on October 15. Away from the glitter and glass decoration of other pandals, the Bomikhal Durga Puja Samiti has come up with a unique decoration theme with supari (betel nut).

The 100 feet wide and 80 feet high pandal has been designed in the lines of London’s Royal Law Courts. Nearly 35 men from Kolkata have been working for the last 45 days to put up the majestic structure along the busy road in the heart of the city.

Informing about the supari theme, the Samiti president Parsuram Jena said seven quintals of supari has been procured from Assam for the decoration. The workers first cut the nuts into semi-circles and then started pasting those on the cut-outs, he said adding more than 70 per cent of the work has been completed and the workers will be handing over the pandal to us on October 14 night.

For the first time in its 55 years of celebration at the pandal which was started by local villagers in 1963, the Goddess will be adorned with a silver crown weighing 5 kg. The crown estimated to cost around `5 lakh has been donated by a devotee, he added.

“On Maha Astami, we are expecting a huge crowd. As there is a tradition of women offering sarees on the auspicious day, we have hired the services of 10 women security volunteers for the safety of women devotees who are likely to throng in large number from the wee hours to offer puja,” said Jena.

The Samiti has also planned to offer free anna bhog (cooked offering) on Astami for 2000 devotees while those wishing to take home the bhog will have to pay `60 per packet. Besides, dry bhog will also be offered to the regular visitors to the pandal, Jena added. This apart, some families volunteer to prepare sweet as well as namkeen dishes for distribution at the pandal, Jena added.

