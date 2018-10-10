Cyclone Titli: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation takes contingency steps, cancels staff leave

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the threat of a severe cyclonic storm Titli, which is expected to hit Odisha coast on October 11, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cancelled leave of all officials and asked them to remain prepared to meet any exigency.

All officials concerned have been asked to be on high alert from October 10 to 12. They have been instructed not to leave the city and take any off during this emergency situation, said BMC Deputy Commissioner Srimanta Mishra.

Accordingly it has asked Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Additional District Magistrate, Bhubaneswar, Superintending Engineer of Public Works Department, Superintending Engineer of Public Health Engineering Organisation and Executive Engineer (Prachi Irrigation Division) of Water Resources Department and Chief Fire Officer to depute one nodal officer to the control room for

proper coordination.

Mishra said BMC will open a multi-agency control room for 24X7 surveillance of the situation between October 10 and 12.

“Residents in low-lying across of the city can register their complaints through Bhubaneswar Operations Centre number 18003450061 and Storm Water Control Room (BMC) number 0674-2432281,” another BMC official said.

The control room will work in three shifts and nodal officers present at the control room from that department concerned will coordinate with officials in the ground to resolve problems.

In view of the alert, 13 BMC officials have been asked to monitor and report about the situation on field. Besides this, 40 BMC engineers will also be on high alert to manage all sorts of situation due to heavy rainfall, the official said.

Meanwhile, BMC has pre-positioned pumps in low lying areas of the city to avoid water-logging and urban flooding due to heavy rainfall during this period.

The pumps have been installed near Garage Square, Sarada Matha Lane, Sriram Nagar, Ratna Villa, Rabindra Garden and Paikanagar. Pumps will also be installed in other vulnerable areas by Wednesday, the officials said.