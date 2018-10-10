Cyclone Titli: What you must do before and after the storm

By Online Desk

With cyclone 'Titli' over the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday intensifying into a very severe cyclonic storm and moving towards the coast, the Odisha government began evacuation of people in five coastal districts.

The district administration of Ganjam has already started evacuating people in Gopalpur area, where the cyclone is likely to make a landfall at about 5.30 am Thursday.

Here are few precautionary measures that can be taken in the event of a Cyclone

Make sure the house is in good condition and can withstand cyclone gusts. Remove dying trees near the house and anchor removable objects or loose material which can fly in cyclonic winds and cause injury and damage during extreme winds. Be acquainted with the nearest cyclone refugee centres.

Prepare an emergency kit consisting of:

Torch, lamps, candles, matches, etc.

Water containers.

Portable AM/FM radio and fresh batteries.

Canned food, can opener, stove with sufficient gas.

Rice, flour, biscuits, cheese and other dry non-perishable food ready for the emergency.

First aid kit and basic essential medicines.

Clothes secured in plastic bags.

Keep the important documents in a safe place.

Tool kit for emergency repairs (hammer, nail, rope, etc..)

During early cyclone warning ( class I or Class II type) ensure that emergency kit is ready. Keep on monitoring the cyclone updates on Radio/TV and store sufficient amount of drinking water.

During a cyclone warning of class IV or the gust speed of cyclone of 120 km/h or more are occurring, ensure to stay inside. Seek shelter in the safest part of the house.

Disconnect all electrical appliances. Attentively listen to the cyclone bulletins and updates and advice on the Radio / TV. If the house starts to suffer heavy damages, protect yourself with mattress, rugs or blankets.

Do not assume that cyclonic conditions are over. The calm condition is always followed by violent winds from the opposite direction.

After the cyclone