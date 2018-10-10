Cyclone worry for Puja organisers in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The cyclone warning issued by Meteorology department has triggered anxiety among members of committees in the Capital. The organisers, who are working overtime to enliven their pandals and attract more crowd, feel that the cyclone may affect the finishing work.

“Cyclone during Dussehra has become common. However, this time we are worried more because the cyclone is arriving a week before Puja which may affect pandal work,” said Japan Routray, secretary, Rasulgarh Durga Puja Committee.

About 40 Kolkata-based artisans, who have been working day and night to put up the Royal Albert Hall structure, are praying for the work to get over smoothly.” As we had experienced similar situation in past, this year we have ensured that foundation of the structure is strong enough to resist heavy wind and rainfall,” Routray added.

Bomikhal Durga Puja Mandap committee members also expressed similar concern. “In view of the cyclone and heavy rainfall, we have decided to put our pandal work on halt for the next two to three days,” said Bomikhal Durga Puja Samiti president Parsuram Jena, adding, “The work will resume after the situation gets normal.”

Assistant Fire Officer Saroj Kumar Behera said if the intensity of cyclone is strong it will certainly damage the puja pandals as the structures are not strong enough to resist strong winds. However, necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that broken portions of pandals do not pose any threat to lives, he added.

As many as 178 pandals are being constructed in the Capital this year, six more than last year.