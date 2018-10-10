Pandal preparations for Durga Puja in full swing

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Durga Puja preparations are on in full swing in the industrial district of Jharsuguda. Puja committees are working overtime to complete the pandals. As many as 84 puja committees across the district will try to woo visitors to their respective pandals with innovative decoration and design this year.

Shiva-Shakti, Town Durga and Railway Institute Puja committees in Jharsuguda, Gandhi Chowk, Hilltop and ESI Chowk Puja committees in Brajrajnagar and Belpahar’s Railway Crossing Puja committee are setting up pandals with a budget running into lakhs of rupees to celebrate the festival with pomp and show.

The Shiva-Shakti pandal has been designed on the theme ‘Hazaar-Haath’ of Maa Durga Avataar. Members of the committee comprising WODC Chairman Kishore Mohanty and cashier Pappu Sharma are hopeful that like every year, their Puja pandal will witness the maximum footfall of devotees.

Sharma said the 65 feet high pandal is being created by West Bengal’s Medinipur-based designer Vikash Deonath and his 60-member team. The Bengali artists started work on the pandal two months back.

Similarly, Om Shree Puja commitee in Sarbahal area has invited artists from West Bengal to design a 65-foot tall replica of Krishna Sarathi. The committee is celebrating its 43rd anniversary this year.

Committee president Venugopal Panigrahi said special attention is being given to pandal decoration of pandal. Besides, acclaimed artistes from across the country have been invited to take part in a cultural programme during the Puja.

This year, a 55-foot tall effigy of a demon king Ravana will be burnt and separate fire show organised during Dussehra, he added. The committee’s chief advisor is Jharsugada MLA Naba Kisore Das.