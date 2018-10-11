132 Cyclone shelters opened in Balasore

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: As many as 132 cyclone shelters have been opened in Balasore district in wake of the approaching cyclone. The Met Department had earlier announced that Balasore, Bhadrak and nine other districts could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall under the impact of Titli. People of Barasahi, Betnoti, Rasgobindpur, Amarda and GB Nagar in the Balasore town have been shifted to 10 multi-purpose cyclone shelters.

Collector Ramesh Chandra Rout said the district administration is ready to deal with the situation. He said senior administrative officers have been deployed in every block to oversee relief and rescue operations. Three ODRAF and two NDRF teams have been deployed in the district for rescue work. Civil Supply officials are keeping an eye on markets to prevent hoarding of essential commodities.