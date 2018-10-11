Home States Odisha

132 Cyclone shelters opened in Balasore

As many as 132 cyclone shelters have been opened in Balasore district in wake of the approaching cyclone. 

Published: 11th October 2018 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: As many as 132 cyclone shelters have been opened in Balasore district in wake of the approaching cyclone. The Met Department had earlier announced that Balasore, Bhadrak and nine other districts could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall under the impact of Titli. People of Barasahi, Betnoti, Rasgobindpur, Amarda and GB Nagar in the Balasore town have been shifted to 10 multi-purpose cyclone shelters. 

Collector Ramesh Chandra Rout said the district administration is ready to deal with the situation. He said senior administrative officers have been deployed in every block to oversee relief and rescue operations. Three ODRAF and two NDRF teams have been deployed in the district for rescue work. Civil Supply officials are keeping an eye on markets to prevent hoarding of essential commodities. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp