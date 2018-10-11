Air Asia flight from Bangkok to Bangkok from December 7

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Malaysian low-cost airline Air Asia is set to introduce a new flight between Bhubaneswar and Bangkok from December 7. The flight will fly three times a week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.Talking to mediapersons, Head of Marketing, Air Asia India Rajkumar Paranthaman said the flight will be introduced at a promotional fare of `2,999 per trip.

“Air passengers can book between October 10 to 21 for travel from December 7 to March 30, 2019. The flight addition comes alongside Visakhapatnam-Bangkok, which will fly four times a week starting from December 8,” he informed.

Speaking on the occasion, Tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said the State Government has implemented new Tourism Policy in which all-round development of infrastructure, hospitality and human resources have been emphasised. “Air Asia flight will add another feather in this direction,” he added.

In a message, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conveyed his best wishes to Thai Air Asia. “We have been trying to improve international connectivity from Bhubaneswar. I am sure this will boost international travel and tourism between Odisha and South East Asia,” he said.