BMC in control of situation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The civic authorities in the Capital have braced up to tackle any kind of emergency arising from the very severe cyclonic storm Titli.Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in coordination with all line departments has opened a 24X7 multi-agency control room to monitor the situation. The control room staff will work in three shifts to assist people with all kind information relating to cyclone. Nodal officers of respective departments will also be present to coordinate with ground officials to resolve the complaints registered by those living in low-lying areas. Citizens can call on Bhubaneswar Operations Centre - 18003450061 or BMC’s Storm Water Control Room 0674-2432281.

About 13 senior officials of BMC, BDA and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) have been asked to monitor the situation. The north zone and south-west zone of BMC have four officials each, while south-east zone has five officials to supervise work during any emergency situation. This apart, BMC’s 40 engineers are also monitoring the situation.

The officials informed that the two helpline numbers of BMC received nine complaints by 7 pm on Wednesday. Authorities of Aahaar centres have been asked to provide food to people on Thursday as many people might find it difficult to sustain due to heavy rains.

The Corporation has positioned pump sets at Paika Nagar, Gayatri Nagar, Hanspal and four other locations in the City. While, Odisha Fire Service has positioned pumps at Gouri Garden and Ratna Villa. The fire service officers also informed that 15 rescue/water removing teams with required equipment are on stand-by at the fire station.

Commissionerate Police said six teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), including four rescue teams and two clearance parties, ae ready to meet with any emergency situation in the Capital. One unit of NDRF has been kept ready.“DCP (Armed) KB Sahoo has been appointed nodal officer to monitor the situation. In case of any emergency, the citizens can contact us on 8280338332 and 100 (toll free),” a senior police officer said.