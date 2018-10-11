Home States Odisha

Cyclone Titli: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation in control of situation

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation in coordination with all line departments has opened a 24X7 multi-agency control room to monitor the situation.

Published: 11th October 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The civic authorities in the Capital have braced up to tackle any kind of emergency arising from the very severe cyclonic storm Titli. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in coordination with all line departments has opened a 24X7 multi-agency control room to monitor the situation. The control room staff will work in three shifts to assist people with all kind information relating to cyclone. Nodal officers of respective departments will also be present to coordinate with ground officials to resolve the complaints registered by those living in low-lying areas. Citizens can call on Bhubaneswar Operations Centre - 18003450061 or BMC’s Storm Water Control Room 0674-2432281.

About 13 senior officials of BMC, BDA and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) have been asked to monitor the situation. The north zone and south-west zone of BMC have four officials each, while south-east zone has five officials to supervise work during any emergency situation. This apart, BMC’s 40 engineers are also monitoring the situation.

The officials informed that the two helpline numbers of BMC received nine complaints by 7 pm on Wednesday. Authorities of Aahaar centres have been asked to provide food to people on Thursday as many people might find it difficult to sustain due to heavy rains.

The Corporation has positioned pump sets at Paika Nagar, Gayatri Nagar, Hanspal and four other locations in the City. While, Odisha Fire Service has positioned pumps at Gouri Garden and Ratna Villa. The fire service officers also informed that 15 rescue/water removing teams with required equipment are on stand-by at the fire station.

Commissionerate Police said six teams of  Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), including four rescue teams and two clearance parties, ae ready to meet with any emergency situation in the Capital. One unit of NDRF has been kept ready.“DCP (Armed) KB Sahoo has been appointed nodal officer to monitor the situation. In case of any emergency, the citizens can contact us on 8280338332 and 100 (toll free),” a senior police officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyclone Titli Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation cyclone preparedness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp