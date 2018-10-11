Home States Odisha

Cyclone Titli: Fear of high tide grips coastal Ganjam

Of 2.5 lakh people in areas under direct impact of Titli, around 90 per cent have already been shifted to multipurpose cyclone shelters and school buildings.

Published: 11th October 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

People of coastal areas in Ganjam district being evacuated on Wednesday ahead of Titli making landfall | Express

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With cyclones Phailin and Hudhud still fresh in minds, Ganjam district is bracing up for very severe cyclonic storm Titli which is set to make landfall in the district early on Thursday.
Even as the district administration has geared itself to tackle the natural calamity, panic has gripped people of Chikiti, Rangeilunda, Chhatrapur, Ganjam and Khallikote as they are likely to be the worst affected by the cyclone. The district administration has started evacuating people from the five coastal blocks, including Berhampur.

Of 2.5 lakh people in areas under direct impact of Titli, around 90 per cent have already been shifted to multipurpose cyclone shelters and school buildings. If necessary, private buildings will be used for accommodation. Arrangements have been made to provide cooked food to them.Doctors have been deployed at all cyclone shelters and steps have been taken to shift pregnant women and ailing persons to hospitals. Block officials are present at the shelters and monitoring the situation, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said.

“There is no need to panic. No one will be left out in the vulnerable areas. If necessary, reluctant people will be forcefully brought to the shelters for their safety”, he asserted.Police, fire fighters and ODRAF have already been deployed at various places. Three teams from NDRF are expected to arrive soon, he added.

The people of the five blocks had faced the full fury of the previous cyclones. Even though the gale force is likely to be less than the predecessors, people are fearful of the cyclone-induced high tide. Most of the people in the seaside villages now have pucca houses but in the event of high tide, there will be severe loss of property, said Gopabandhu Behera of Haripur village under Rangeilunda block.During Phailin, which packed wind speed of more than 230 kmph, sea water entered most of the coastal villages. “Though wind speed is expected to be much less this time, we are more concerned about rise in sea water level,” E Erreyya of seaside Revkoturu village said.

The residents of slum areas in Berhampur too are a worried lot. Despite provision of cyclone shelter and cooked food by Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), they are in a state of panic. Santoshini Mohanty of Aska Road recalling her past experience during Phailin, said, “the administration will save my life, but who will protect my hut which I had constructed after five years of hard work.”Many slum dwellers in the city also echoed similar views. They said before and after Phailin, BeMC had taken up various housing schemes to accommodate all the slum dwellers in pucca houses. But hardly 20 per cent of slum dwellers have been given pucca houses.

Refuting their claim, BeMC Commissioner Chakraborty Singh Rathore said most of the houses under different schemes are in the final stage of construction and would be provided to the slum dwellers soon. “Our main concern now is to protect citizens from the impending calamity,” Rathore said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyclone Titli Coastal ganjam evacuation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp