Cyclone Titli: Trains cancelled, service suspended between Khurda Road and Vizianagaram

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) suspended movement of trains between Khurda Road and Vizianagaram from both the directions after 10 pm on Wednesday in view of cyclone Titli.

The cyclone is likely to cross between North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts early on Thursday. While eight trains have been cancelled and services of nine others partially terminated, 18 have been diverted and four rescheduled.

Long distance trains which were to pass through ECoR jurisdiction between Khurda Road and Vizianagaram on Howrah-Chennai Main Line were diverted mostly via Nagpur-Balharshah-Vijayawada direction. “Safety of passenger is our top most priority. There will be no train services between Khurda Road and Vizianagaram section till further advice.

Special steps have been taken to ensure uninterrupted communication with stations,” Chief PRO of ECoR JP Mishra said. The Railways have identified Chhatrapur, Ganjam, Rambha, Humma, Palasa, Srikakulam and Nuapada as sensitive and ultra-sensitive stations where standby diesel engines have been kept ready in case overhead electricity wires get snapped or affected.

Wagons containing sand and stone dust have also been kept on standby in case tracks are washed out. Passengers have been advised to lodge their complaints on these numbers - 8455885936, 0674- 2301525, 0674-2301625. The Railways have also rescheduled train operations between Khurda Road and Puri. Meanwhile, the Group-D examination which was supposed to be conducted on Thursday and Friday has been cancelled.