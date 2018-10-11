Home States Odisha

Fate of defunct Purunapani mine, proposed cement plant uncertain

Sources said after the lease period ended in 2006, the Raw Materials Division of SAIL had applied for renewal of Purunapani and Getitangar mines.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Restoration of SAIL’s defunct Purunapani mine and the proposed joint venture (JV) cement plant in the bordering Nuagaon block of Sundargarh continues to remain poll planks with no political party showing sincerity to revive the local economy of the region.Renewing demand for revival of the projects, Birsa Sangram Samiti led by Bidyadhar Deb has said public opinion will be mobilised to boycott the upcoming Assembly and Parliamentary elections. Sources said with an eye on panchayat elections in February last year, both BJD and BJP leaders had assured to help materialise the two projects. 

Purunapani Limestone & Dolomite mine, located about 12 kms from Birmitrapur town, was closed in 2003, dealing a severe economic blow to the region. Adding to the crisis, the 110-year-old PSU mining company Bisra Stone Lime Company Ltd (BSLC) at Birmitrapur is also on the verge of closure. BSLC, which produces limestone and dolomite, has been struggling for a decade.   

Sources said after the lease period ended in 2006, the Raw Materials Division of SAIL had applied for renewal of Purunapani and Getitangar mines. Simultaneously, SAIL’s Board of Directors also approved the proposal for a JV cement plant using Blast Furnace (BF) slag of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and fly ash of NTPC-SAIL Power Company Ltd inside RSP. Final bid documents to fix the JV partner was issued in October, 2008. 

However, the process was stuck as formal lease agreement with Odisha Government for 752.16 acre of Purunapani mine was not signed for pendency of mining lease renewal. In August 2010, the sub-committee on Strategic Alliance and JV had recommended fresh bidding for the JV. In 2009, the Central Mining Tribunal had restored the Purunapani mine in favour of SAIL but in 2011, rejected application for Getitangar mine. Subsequently, a private corporate entity had challenged the Purunapani mining lease before the Division Bench of the Delhi High Court. 

Deb alleged that SAIL has given a quiet burial to both the projects despite the Delhi HC ruling in its favour in 2013. Significantly, lease period extension and lease deed signing of Purunapani mine was done in June, 2016 under the initiative of Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram. The Union Minister had claimed that the mine would be reopened while the cement plant proposal was under consideration. However, Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birendra Singh, during his visit to the Steel City in June this year, had parried questions on both the projects. 

RSP Executives’ Association president and Steel Executives’ Federation of India general secretary Bimal Bisi said since SAIL has returned to profit zone, the Purunapani mine should be restored. SAIL should also seriously consider the cement proposal, he added. 

