IndiGo cancels five flights due to Cyclone Titli

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Met department forecasting wind speed of 80-100 kmph in Bhubaneswar due to cyclone Titli, IndiGo airline on Wednesday cancelled five flights both inbound and outbound at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) for Thursday.

The cancelled flights include two for Delhi (6E2127 STD - 0130 and 6E2489 STD - 0515), one each for Kolkata (6E707 STD - 0525), Bengaluru (6E157 STD - 0640) and Mumbai (6E375 STD - 0850). The incoming flights from these destinations have also been cancelled, BPIA Director Suresh Chandra Hota said.

The airport officials also informed that the inbound flight from Malaysia was at least 50 minutes delayed. The passengers wanting to travel from Bhubaneswar to other cities on Thursday will now have to shell out more money from their pockets as some major airlines have increased the fares from the Capital to cities like New Delhi and others.