Home States Odisha

Panic buying of veggies triggers price rise

Meanwhile, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department has directed district collectors to remain prepared for the ensuing very severe cyclone Titli.

Published: 11th October 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  People resorted to panic buying on Wednesday leading to a steep rise in prices of essential commodities, including vegetables and fruits, in different parts of coastal, southern and interior Odisha.Thousands of buyers thronged markets in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to stock up on vegetables and dry food leading to skyrocketing of prices. Though the price of potato and onion remain unchanged, there was at least 25 per cent rise in price of vegetables.

Traders attributed it to the rise in demand from consumers, who procured commodities two to three times of their usual purchase in anticipation of vanishing stocks following the IMD warning of very severe cyclone.General secretary of Odisha Byabasayee Mahasangha Sudhakar Panda said there is no reason to panic as the required quantity of essential commodities has been stocked and green vegetables will arrive as usual. “Though we have been advising people to buy required quantity of commodities, they are in no mood to pay any heed. Markets witnessed heavy rush and people went for purchasing more tuber and dry foods besides vegetables,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department has directed district collectors to remain prepared for the ensuing very severe cyclone Titli. They have been asked to keep close watch on price and availability position of essential commodities in the market and ensure that food items are available at reasonable prices to the consumers.

Since disruption of supply of different commodities like pulses, edible oils, sugar, potato, onion, flattened rice and jaggery is apprehended, an official communication warned that unscrupulous traders may resort to unfair practices like hoarding and profiteering.    

The market intelligence wing is keeping close watch on hoarding by unscrupulous traders and the State Government has warned action against people creating panic. “District chiefs have been instructed to deploy civil supply and market intelligence field staff for surprise checks and take action under provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1995 against illegal hoarders if warranted,” Additional Secretary Jyoti Kumar Lakra said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp