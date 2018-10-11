SOA to host Children’s Science Cong

Home States Odisha

The Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University will be hosting the 26th National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) on its campus this year.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University will be hosting the 26th National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) on its campus this year.The event supported by National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) is organised every year with the objective of providing a forum to children to boost their creativity.

University officials said this is the second time that NCSC is being held in Odisha. The Science Congress will be held from December 27 to 31 with the theme “Science, Technology and Innovation for a Clean, Green and Healthy Nation,” informed SOA VC Amit Banerjee after unveiling of a newly designed logo and website for NCSC.

Around 800 children in the age group of 10 to 17, including those who were out of schools or are differently-abled, will attend the event. Children from the ASEAN as well as Gulf countries are also expected to attend this programme organised by Science and Technology Ministry, he said. 

