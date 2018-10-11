Stone laid for Barabati moat facelift

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Gadakhai (moat) of historic Barabati Fort is all set to get a facelift with Tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda laying a foundation stone for its beautification on Wednesday. As per reports, the Tourism Department decided to give the Barabati Fort a facelift after its depleting condition came to its notice. The fort has been the citadel of political power in Odisha for more than six centuries, starting 13th century. Accordingly, the department had drawn an integrated development project for turning it into an exclusive tourism spot and allotted `5 crore.

The beautification plan envisages development of vacant lands on all sides of the fort area along with the moat and those adjacent to the protected area with recreation facilities. There are also plans for construction of a central gate, a food court and an entrance plaza to attract people. Odisha Tourism Development Corporation(OTDC), which is the agency for execution of beautification works, will commence its work after getting the required permission from Archaeological Survey of India.

Notably, the 2.2 km long and 7 feet deep moat which was built around the 13th Century Barabati Fort by Ananga Bhima Dev III of Ganga Dynasty used to be completely filled with water and was intended to defend it against any attack from enemies.

Among others, Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahatab, Collector Aravind Agarwal, ASI Superintendent Arun Mallik and District Tourist Officer Sujata Patnaik were present during the foundation stone laying ceremony. Mahatab, however, had proposed construction of bridge road to connect the entrance point to Gadakhai.