Titli brings flood fear for Odisha

Post landfall, the storm may maintain its intensity and wind speed in interior the State is also likely to remain between 60 to 90 kmph till Thursday evening, IMD informed.

Published: 11th October 2018 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewing cyclone preparedness at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Flood fear looms large in the State as heavy rain that lashed several districts on Wednesday is likely intensify over the next two days under the impact of tropical storm Titli, which is expected to hit Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts early on Thursday. According to weather office, heavy rains triggered by Titli may lead to a rise in water level in the rivers of Rushikulya, Vamsadhara and Nagavali from October 11 onwards affecting the low-lying areas of South Odisha.

Besides, water level in Mahanadi river basin as well as Subarnarekha, Budhabalanga, Brahmani and Baitarani may also increase due to heavy rains in coastal and north Odisha districts. Water Resources Department admitted that there is a possibility of rise in water level in the dams and officials have been asked to maintain strict vigil. With rains likely to intensify, the reservoir managers may have to release excess water, mostly in southern Odisha.

While several areas in coastal Odisha were lashed by rain on Wednesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall till October 12 under impact of the very severe cyclonic storm. Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Koraput, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Boudh, Balangir, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Bhadrak and Balasore districts will get most rains as the cyclone moves northwards after hitting the coast. Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul and Mayurbhanj are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday too, they added. India Meteorological Department officials said, cyclone Titli which turned into a very severe cyclonic storm moved north-north westwards at a speed of 14 kmph and is centred at about 200 km south-southeast of Gopalpur. It is expected to cross Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam between 4 am and 8 am on Thursday.

Thereafter, it is likely to recurve northeastward, move towards the Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha and weaken gradually, Director, IMD, Odisha, HR Biswas said. Wind speed of the storm may reach 140-150 kmph during landfall but would will come down gradually.

Post landfall, the storm may maintain its intensity and wind speed in interior the State is also likely to remain between 60 to 90 kmph till Thursday evening, IMD informed. The IMD advised total suspension of fishing operations and shifting of coastal hutment dwellers to safe places. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into sea till Friday. The Met department has also advised hoisting of local warning signal LW-4 at all ports of Odisha.

