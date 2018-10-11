Titli turns ‘very severe’,3 lakh people shifted  

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As tropical cyclone ‘Titli’, classified as ‘very severe,’ closed in towards Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast, the State Government launched a massive evacuation and shifted about 3 lakh people people from vulnerable areas to safer places on Wednesday.“The State Government has, so far, shifted about three lakh people from low-lying areas and efforts are on to evacuate more people before the cyclone hits the coast,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik told reporters after a review of the situation at the State Emergency Operation Centre in the evening.

This is the highest number of people evacuated since tropical cyclone Phailin which hit the State in 2013 when a million people had been moved out. South-bound trains were cancelled and flights rescheduled from Bhubaneswar in view of the approaching storm.As Titli packed wind and gathered strength while moving closer to the eastern coast, Naveen reviewed administrative preparedness and ordered closure of all schools and colleges as a precautionary measure. While cancelling leaves of Government employees, he directed those who were on leave to immediately join their duty.

“@Naveen_Odisha reviewed preparedness for cyclonic storm #Titli & ordered officials to target #zerocasualty. He also ordered all schools, colleges, anganwadis to remain shut for next two days; people living in low-lying areas in affected districts to be relocated to safe places,” the CM Office tweeted.

The Chief Minister also asked officials to remain on high alert to ensure zero casualty during the cyclone at a high-level review meeting on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been deployed in vulnerable districts such as Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara. “We will seek the help of Navy and Air Force if needed,” he said.

Teams of NDRF, ODRAF, Fire Services and District Police joined hands in evacuating people from low-lying areas of Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts.

Its cloud band spreading over 1,000 km that covered most parts of the State, the Government closed schools, colleges and anganwadi centres across Odisha on October 11 and 12 in view of heavy rain. However, teachers have been asked to remain present in their schools and colleges.Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said collectors of 17 out of 30 districts have been put on red alert, the highest state of emergency preparedness, over the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall under the impact of Titli from Thursday.

The districts likely to impacted are Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Boudh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, Koraput and Rayagada.

Sethi said 836 multi-purpose cyclone and flood shelters have been kept ready to accommodate maximum people. The respective district administrations have taken advanced measures to provide food, water and health services to the people to be accommodated during the cyclone.

The Government has directed District Collectors to ensure steady supply of essential commodities to the people and keep watch on unscrupulous traders who may resort to unfair trade practices.

In view of the very severe cyclonic storm, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) cancelled all the examinations under its jurisdiction, scheduled to be held in six cities. Chairman of RRB, Bhubaneswar said exams will not be held in any of the centres under its jurisdiction which include Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Khurda and Berhampur.