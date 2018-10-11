Home States Odisha

Villagers shift to safety, farmers harvest crops

 Seaside  villagers of Kendrapara were shifted to safer places on Wednesday.

Published: 11th October 2018 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers harvesting paddy crop | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Seaside  villagers of Kendrapara were shifted to safer places on Wednesday. The  district witnessed heavy rains in the morning with cyclone Titli intensifying into a  severe cyclonic storm.Collector Dasarathi Satpathy said people from seaside villages and low-lying areas  have been shifted to 116 cyclone shelters besides, schools and colleges. Around 125  country boats and 173 power boats have been kept ready for relief and rescue operations. Ambulances have been kept on standby and dry food, medicines and  rice stocked in cyclone shelters. Pregnant women and ailing persons have been  shifted to nearest health centres, he added.

On the other hand, farmers in some parts of the district harvested unripe Biali (autumn) paddy on Wednesday. As there are no godowns, farmers have stocked the harvested crops in the agricultural fields after covering them with polythene sheets. In many other areas though, crops are yet to be cut and farmers apprehend that heavy rainfall may damage them. 

They said the crops would take another 15 days to ripen but in the wake of the cyclonic storm, they had to harvest the autumn paddy. Deputy Director of Agriculture, Mitrodaya Das said the Agriculture Department advised farmers to cut the unripe crops in the wake of the heavy rains. The cyclone can wreak havoc on the standing crops and farmers might not get the expected yield,” he said.

Apart from lack of godowns to store paddy, farmers are facing shortage of farm labourers to harvest the crops. Minting money from the situation are owners of tractors and paddy harvesting machines who are renting out the vehicles and equipment to farmers at high prices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp