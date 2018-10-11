Villagers wary of unsafe cyclone shelters

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as red alert was sounded in Jagatsinghpur district by the Indian Meteorological Department in view of the very severe cyclonic storm Titli, villagers of Naugaon and Ersama blocks refused to shift to dilapidated cyclone shelters on Wednesday. Local administration had to take help of police to shift them to safety.

Villagers of Kiyada under Ambiki panchayat of Ersama block, where 1,800 people were killed during the 1999 Super Cyclone, refused to move into the cyclone shelters stating that the structures are not safe and cannot withstand heavy rain and storm. Ambiki panchayat is just three kms away from the sea. After the Super Cyclone, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority had constructed two cyclone shelters at Baghadi and Kankan and the Tata Company built a school-cum-cyclone shelter at Kiyada. All the three facilities are in a dilapidated condition now.

In villages that are located three to five kms away from the sea but have no cyclone shelters, villagers have been asked to take shelter in schools and panchayat buildings. Apparently, there are 150 seaside villages in the district that are without cyclone shelters.

Damaged roof of the shelter | Express

Few years back, the Indian Institute of Technology - Kharagpur had conducted a survey and informed the State Government that 122 more cyclone shelters are required in Jagatsinghpur district. However, the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) did not take any action on the survey report. There are 595 cyclone shelters including 36 multi-purpose shelters that were constructed in the district after the Super Cyclone. All of these structures have developed cracks.

The multi-purpose cyclone shelters and flood shelters were constructed by OSDMA with the help from the experts of IIT-Kharagpur. The buildings were designed to withstand wind speed up to 300 kmph and moderate earthquakes. They were built above high flood line to remain safe from high tide.

Most of the shelters, in the absence of repair and maintenance, are lying in a dilapidated condition though the area experiences natural calamities every year. Wide cracks have developed in roofs while the walls leak even during slightest rain. However, after 19 years of the Super Cyclone, not much money has been spent by the State Government for maintenance of these shelters.

Over 10,000 people evacuated in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: AS many as 10,176 people in Paradip, Erasama and six other blocks of Jagatsinghpur district have been evacuated to safer places with Titli inching closer to Odisha-Andhra coast. More people will be shifted before Thursday morning when the system makes a landfall. Collector Yamini Sarangi said BDOs of all the eight blocks have been put on alert and directed to shift people from vulnerable pockets. The Collector added that if needed, force will be used to expedite evacuation of people to cyclone shelters and nearby safer places with a focus on zero casualty.

Free kitchens have been opened in the cyclone shelters, which are equipped with drinking water facilities and medicines. Personnel of NDRF, ODRAF, Indian Coast Guards and fire personnel have been stationed in different parts of the district for rescue operations. BDOs and Civil Supply officials have been directed to prevent hoarding of essential commodities, vegetables and fuel.