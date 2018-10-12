Bansadhara flows in full spate

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Gusty winds coupled with heavy downpour under the influence of cyclone Titli brought normal life to a standstill in Rayagada district on Thursday.

As Titli made its landfall near neighbouring Palasa in Andhra Pradesh, the effect was severely felt in Gunupur sub-division. Vehicular service was completely paralysed since early morning as the cyclone uprooted hundreds of trees, blocking major roads. Gunupur suffered the maximum damage with around two hundred trees getting uprooted by the strong winds. The storm also disrupted power supply in the district.

Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar and Gunupur Sub-Collector Amrit Rituraj visited several areas to take stock of the situation and address the plight of people in distress. The district administration evacuated at least 1,000 persons residing in low-lying areas of Gunupur and housed them in six rehabilitation centres. Free kitchens have also been opened in Gunupur area.

In Rayagada sub-division, at least 100 persons were evacuated and provided with free food. Sources said the situation is being closely monitored by Sub-Collector Prabir Kumar Naik and other officials.

The Collector said a flood-like situation has arisen due to torrential rains in the upper catchment areas of Bansadhara and Nagavali rivers. Bansadhara was flowing above the danger level till reports last came in. The office of Special Relief Commissioner has warned of possible floods in Gunupur and Ramnaguda areas. Sources said an ODRAF team has already reached Gunupur.

All field-level officials have been directed to remain alert round the clock to tackle any kind of eventuality. The Collector informed that around 200 pregnant women have been shifted to Maa Gruha and nearby hospitals for safety. Some infants have also been housed in Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Gunupur and Rayagada, she added.

The Civil Supply Officer has been directed to ensure minimum food supply in the affected areas while the Collector has ordered for special provision of care for PWDs and elderly persons.

A rescue operation team, led by SP Rahul PR, is engaged in clearing the uprooted trees from the town area, State and National highways with help of NHAI and R&B staff as well as Fire personnel. Health officials are also on their toes to deal with the situation.