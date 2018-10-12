Cops surrender to auto-rickshaw mafia in Millennium City

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: Inefficiency of the Commissionerate Police has turned entire Cuttack city into a traffic nightmare. The police has completely surrendered to the autorickshaw mafia as they rule the roads, flouting every traffic norm with impunity, harassing passengers and making life miserable for the commuters.

With absolutely no fear of the law, the auto-rickshaws have taken over the thoroughfares resorting to speeding and rash driving, illegal parking. Their unruliness is the main cause of traffic congestion on all major roads like Badambadi, Ranihat, Mangalabag, College Square, Buxi Bazaar and Collectorate Square. The police, which loses no opportunity to launch surprise checking and haul up helmet-less riders in the city, is inexplicably blind to the biggest menace on the city roads.

As per estimates, around 6,000 auto-rickshaws are plying in Cuttack and they have formed cartels on the basis of point-to-point transportation. The Bhubaneswar- Cuttack Police Commissionerate (Traffic and Public Order) has set a maximum four passenger limit for auto-rickshaws but the vehicles blatantly carry more than the double the number of passengers right in front of the eyes of the traffic police. Further, a majority of the autorickshaws are plying without necessary documents like driver’s license, fitness certificate and insurance.

Usually a vehicle is insured for a year from the time of its purchase. But the owner does not go for regular insurance and fitness checks as the cost of maintenance will then go up by at least 10 per cent, sources said. “Besides their notoriety on the roads, it is very worrying to see them speeding with over-packed children during school hours. The inaction of police and authorities concerned is endangering young lives day in and day out”, said Siddharth Sarangi, a denizen. The SCB Medical College and Hospital is a prime example of the auto-rickshaw mafia rule.

They reign supreme on both the sides of the hospital, obstructing the entry and exit routes to the largest hospital of the State, causing serious problems to the patients. The movement of ambulances is also severely hindered by the auto-rickshaw menace. “The Commissionerate police is checking helmet only and there is no regular crackdown on them for traffic rule violation, drunken driving and carrying passengers beyond the capacity,” said Pranab Nayak of Bajrakabati Road.

City DCP Akhilesvar Singh admitted the menace and claimed that action is being taken against the auto-rickshaws violating rules. “Fines are being imposed on them”, he stated. But the denizens are neither impressed nor convinced. “The auto-rickshaw mafia will continue to cock a snook at the police and indulge in the illegalities as they have been doing for years. Nothing will change,” said a resident.