Cyclone Titli had no impact in Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Titli had little impact in Jagatsinghpur district, which was tagged as a red zone by India Meteorological Department before the system made a landfall. Residents breathed a sigh of relief even as the district witnessed rainfall for several hours on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, except for a few fishermen of Bangalipada under Sandhakuda area, no one from villages located close to the sea moved to safer places despite the district administration requesting them to shift in view of the very severe cyclonic storm. They had decided not to move to cyclone shelters leaving behind their houses, fishing nets and boats behind.

In Naugaon and Erasama blocks, people refused to shift to dilapidated cyclone shelters. Villagers of Kiyada under Ambiki panchayat of Ersama block, where 1,800 people were killed during the 1999 Super Cyclone, refused to move into the cyclone shelters stating that the structures are not safe and cannot withstand heavy rain and storm.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, Collector Yamini Sarangi said no casualty or damage to any property was reported in Jagatsinghpur district. She said that by Wednesday evening, 13, 923 people were evacuated to safer places. They will continue to stay in the shelters for the next three days as per the relief code. Cooked food is being provided to them by the local administration.

Sarangi further informed that health workers were asked to keep an eye on the condition of 18 pregnant women and provide them healthcare as and when required. Since there is an IMD alert on heavy rainfall following the landfall, NDDF, ODRAF and fire personnel have been stationed in different parts of the district to look into relief and rescue operations.

According to the Met department, the district recorded 918 mm rainfall by 8.30 am and the highest of 210 mm was reported from Erasama, followed by 137 mm in Raghunathpur. On the other hand, Civil Supply department officials raided vegetable markets in Tirtol and Kujang to check hoarding of potatoes and onions.