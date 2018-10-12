Home States Odisha

Cyclone 'Titli': Odisha government seeks Navy's help as flood situation worsens in three southern districts

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today constituted a three-member ministerial committee to oversee the rescue and relief operation in three worst flood-affected districts.

Published: 12th October 2018 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Titli

Cyclone Titli. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By UNI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government today sought the help of Navy helicopter as incessant rains triggered by Cyclone "Titli" caused severe floods in Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada district in South Odisha.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today constituted a three-member ministerial committee to oversee the rescue and relief operation in three worst flood-affected districts.

The committee consisted of Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty, Water Resources Minister Niranjan Pujari and Energy Minister Sushant Singh will proceed to the flood-hit areas forthwith to monitor the relief and rescue operation.

Also Read | East Coast Railway cancels 16 trains 

Odisha Chief Secretary A P Padhi said, Ganjam district was worst affected by the flood as the water level in almost all the rivers of the district was rising and several areas were marooned and cut off from the rest of the world.

'The authorities have deployed six NDRF teams in Ganjam, four in Gajapati and one team in Rayagada for the rescue and relief operation.

The government has sought two Navy helicopters from Navy to undertake rescue operations in Aska and Purusottam area.

The Chief Secretary said, road communication and power supply were affected badly and the government was giving emphasis to restore the road communication and power supply at the earliest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Titli Odisha cyclone Cyclone Titli Navy Odisha Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Renault Kadjar exterior and interior walkaround
Lexus RC300h exterior and interior walkaround
Gallery
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
facebook twitter whatsapp