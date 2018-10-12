Home States Odisha

Cyclone weakens, depression sets in

The ‘very severe cyclonic storm Titli, which made landfall between Gopalpur and Palasa coast early Thursday morning will gradually turn into a depression by Friday noon.

Published: 12th October 2018 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles negotiating a waterlogged road in Bomikhal on Thursday | IRFANA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ‘very severe cyclonic storm Titli, which made landfall between Gopalpur and Palasa coast early Thursday morning will gradually turn into a depression by Friday noon. Accordingly, weather in Odisha will improve from October 13, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said. “The tropical storm over South Odisha now lay centered about 110 km west from Gopalpur and 140 km south-west of Phulbani.

It is very likely to move north-westwards for next six hours and then recurve north-eastwards towards Gangetic West Bengal,” read a special bulletin of IMD on Thursday evening. Giving more details, Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas said, “During this course the storm which has weakened into a cyclone will further weaken into a deep depression and then depression by Friday noon.” In view of the depression, the weather office has predicted rain and thundershowers in most places across Odisha on Friday.

Warning of ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ has also been issued for parts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul and Mayurbhanj for the day. However, Biswas said the surface wind speed will remain around 30 to 45 kmph on the day. “The weather will improve from October 13 onwards,” he added. Earlier in the day, Titli wreaked havoc in Ganjam and Gajapati with surface wind speed remaining 126 kmph in Gopalpur. The storm uprooted trees, damaged thatched and asbestos houses besides street lights in both the districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp