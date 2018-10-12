Home States Odisha

Fake woman cop arrested

Later, investigation revealed that the woman had been indulged in cheating people in the locality by impersonating her as a police officer, the DCP informed.

CUTTACK: Choudwar police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old woman for impersonating a police officer. The accused has been identified as Sultana Begum of Balia Bibhutipada under Derabis police limits in Kendrapara.

Police also seized a three-star dress set of police inspector with nameplate of Laxmipriya Mallik, eight pairs of brown colour shoes, a police belt, voter and Aadhar cards, a bank pass book, one scooty and a birth certificate.

Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh said Sultana came to Choudwar police station on Thursday and impersonating as a Sub-Inspector of Malgodown police station, she requested IIC Jatindra Sethy to release an accused identified as Bharat Sahoo who was held in connection with a commotion occurred during the Ganesh idol immersion on Sunday.

In the meantime, complainant Rajkumar Nayak of Birat Bazaar Gauda Sahi who reached there informed Sethy that the woman was fake police officer. The woman, who was staying in the house of Ramachandra Sahoo at the village, was present during immersion ceremony of their Sahi medha impersonating her as IIC of Malgodown police station.

