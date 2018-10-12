House Panel summons Iyer Mitra on Oct 23

By Express News Service

The Assembly Committee on Thursday asked the Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure the presence of Abhijit Iyer Mitra before it on October 23 even as the strategic affairs writer tendered an apology for his remarks against Odisha, Konark and lawmakers through an e-mail. Chairman of the committee and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Narasingh Mishra said that a notice will soon be sent to Iyer Mitra to appear before it in person and the DGP has been directed in this regard.

Iyer Mitra, a friend of former MP Baijayant Panda, was summoned to appear before the committee on Thursday. He, however, failed to appear following which a notice is being sent. The committee, constituted by the Assembly in the monsoon session, had asked Iyer Mitra to appear before it in person on October 11 for his alleged remarks against Konark temple, Odisha and MLAs. Mishra said Iyer Mitra has sent two e-mails. “In one e-mail, Iyer Mitra said he will appear the before the committee.

In the other he has mentioned to have committed ‘unpardonable mistake’ and accepted his fault,” he said. “But, as the House Committee had issued notice to Iyer Mitra to appear before it, he is bound to obey it. Considering the cyclone Titli and cancellation of trains and flights, the House Committee was of opinion that he might not have been unable to depose due to such reasons and did not intend to dishonour the panel,” Mishra said.

Two FIRs have been registered against Iyer Mitra at Konark and Saheed Nagar police stations under different sections of IPC. Iyer Mitra, who was arrested on September 20 by Odisha Police in the National Capital was granted bail by a Delhi court till October 5 directing him to join the probe. The Supreme Court on October 4 had, however, refused to grant him bail.