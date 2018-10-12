Normal life affected

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Heavy rains and strong winds disrupted normal life in Koraput district on Thursday.

Rains accompanied by winds reaching a speed up to 50 kmph wreaked havoc in Bandhugam, Laxmipur, Narayanptana, Koraput and Jeypore as panic-stricken locals locked themselves in their homes.

State and National highways wore a deserted look throughout the day as vehicles stayed off roads in fear of the cyclonic storm. Some buses to coastal districts were also cancelled on the day.

Business establishments, shops and markets in Jeypore, Koraput, Kotpad and Sunabeda areas downed shutters till late evening due to the inclement weather. The strong winds also uprooted many trees in some pockets of Laxmipur and Bandugam bordering Rayagada district.

Power supply was also hit in the district. However, no major damage has been reported in the district so far. The administration has made elaborate arrangements to brave the impact of the cyclonic storm.