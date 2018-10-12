Home States Odisha

Ragging charge: Students call off stir

On Thursday, they locked the offices of the dean and principal, academic and establishment sections.

Published: 12th October 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The undergraduate students of VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla, who had been boycotting classes from Wednesday afternoon, called off their protest on Thursday evening. The students will join classes on Friday.

The students were protesting the decision of VIMSAR authorities to debar 23 members of the students’ union from attending classes and library for a period of one month following a complaint of ragging.

VIMSAR authorities had debarred the students’ union members after being informed by the Anti-Ragging Cell, New Delhi that some seniors were harassing first year students of the institution on the pretext of function. After getting information, VIMSAR authorities convened a meeting of the anti-ragging committee and took the decision to initiate action against the students’ union members on October 6.
After being informed about the action on October 9, the students resorted to agitation. All the 750 undergraduate students boycotted classes protesting the action. On Thursday, they locked the offices of the dean and principal, academic and establishment sections.

Undergraduate students’ union president Debakinandan Senapati said the authorities have agreed to withdraw the decision to debar students from attending classes and library. They also agreed to reconstitute the anti-ragging committee of VIMSAR. The new panel will re-investigate the ragging allegation, he said.
In-Charge Principal of VIMSAR Dr Barsha Tudu said they had not received any direct complaint of ragging. Some first year students and their parents had directly lodged complaint with the Anti-Ragging Cell, New Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp