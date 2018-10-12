Ragging charge: Students call off stir

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The undergraduate students of VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla, who had been boycotting classes from Wednesday afternoon, called off their protest on Thursday evening. The students will join classes on Friday.

The students were protesting the decision of VIMSAR authorities to debar 23 members of the students’ union from attending classes and library for a period of one month following a complaint of ragging.

VIMSAR authorities had debarred the students’ union members after being informed by the Anti-Ragging Cell, New Delhi that some seniors were harassing first year students of the institution on the pretext of function. After getting information, VIMSAR authorities convened a meeting of the anti-ragging committee and took the decision to initiate action against the students’ union members on October 6.

After being informed about the action on October 9, the students resorted to agitation. All the 750 undergraduate students boycotted classes protesting the action. On Thursday, they locked the offices of the dean and principal, academic and establishment sections.

Undergraduate students’ union president Debakinandan Senapati said the authorities have agreed to withdraw the decision to debar students from attending classes and library. They also agreed to reconstitute the anti-ragging committee of VIMSAR. The new panel will re-investigate the ragging allegation, he said.

In-Charge Principal of VIMSAR Dr Barsha Tudu said they had not received any direct complaint of ragging. Some first year students and their parents had directly lodged complaint with the Anti-Ragging Cell, New Delhi.