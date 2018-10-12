State Export Awards for 24 cos

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Prafulla Samal gave away the State Export Awards to 24 companies at a function held here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Samal called upon the exporters to continue the tempo of growth in exports and create employment in the State. He also lauded the efforts of Directorate of Export Promotion and Marketing and other export related organisations in promoting exports from Odisha.

While the Best Export Award went to Vedanta Ltd at Jharsuguda in the large industry category, it was given to RB Agarwalla and Company Pvt Ltd in the micro and small industry category. Additional Chief Secretary of MSME department LN Gupta said Odisha is consistently ranked amongst top-three States in the country in terms of live manufacturing investment and it has been designated as ‘Champion State’ for registering phenomenal growth in exports.

“Export value from the State, which was merely `1,982 crore in 2015-16, has gone up to `52,500 crore in 2017-18. We are focusing on quality of products, value addition in traditional exportable products besides product and market diversification and development of eco-tourism to achieve an export turnover of ` one lakh crore by 2025,” he said.

Trophy and Certificate of Merit were also given to the top six exporting companies, including Infosys Ltd, Falcon Marine Exports Ltd and Suryog Computech (P) Ltd, while Certificate of Excellence was given to 14 exporters that included TATA Steel Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Odisha State Cooperative Handicrafts Corporation Ltd, IMFA, Balasore Alloys Ltd and Mindtree Ltd.