Odisha

Visit Chittor Fort at Saheed Nagar

The incessant rain in the Capital following cyclone Titli failed to dampen the spirit of workers engaged in puja pandal work.

Published: 12th October 2018 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 07:31 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The incessant rain in the Capital following cyclone Titli failed to dampen the spirit of workers engaged in puja pandal work. Members of the puja committees in the City are putting in their best of efforts to ready the majestic structures before the Sasthi Puja of Devi Durga on October 15 Members of Saheed Nagar Durga Puja Committee said construction work of the pandal was stopped on Wednesday and resumed on Thursday. “The rain did not do much damage but we have to replace some ply materials as they got peeled off during the incessant rains,” said secretary of the committee Narayan Mohapatra. The puja pandal is a replica of Chittor Fort in Rajasthan.

“We always attempt to construct puja pandal structures resembling to world famous monument,” said Mohapatra. The attraction of the pandal will be its medha (backdrop) which is made of silver weighing about 2.5 quintals and is 18-foot in height as well as width. The idol of Goddess is 12 feet high and will be decorated with gold ornaments weighing at least 100 grams. An artist from Cuttack Laxmidhara Rana is crafting the idol.

The other attractions include Meena Bazaar with swing rides. The visitors will also get an opportunity to taste various types of prasad during the festival. On Shashti the devotees will be served ‘nakul dana’, pana (sweet drink) on Saptami while it will be ‘chuda ghasa’, ‘boondi’ and ‘khai’ on Ashtami and rasagola on Vijayadashami. Mohapatra said adequate security and fire safety arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident.

About 24 CCTV cameras have been installed and 100 volunteers will be deployed near the pandal for the smooth movement of visitors. Besides this, the committee has also sought permission from the Commissionerate Police for designating about 50 volunteers as special police officers (SPO) during the festival. The committee has also set-up a separate pathway for senior citizens and physically-challenged.

