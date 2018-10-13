Home States Odisha

BJP sniffs scam in free food distribution in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

Raising questions on the role of block officials in food distribution, the BJP alleged that free kitchens have been opened to help the ruling BJD gain political benefits.

Published: 13th October 2018 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp_Image_2018-10-11_at_11

An uprooted tree after Cyclone Titli made a landfall in Odisha's Berhampur district. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  The local BJP on Friday alleged a scam in distribution of food at free kitchen centres to people affected by cyclone Titli in the district. Raising questions on the role of block officials in food distribution, the BJP alleged that free kitchens have been opened to help the ruling BJD gain political benefits ahead of the General Elections next year.

Vice-president of BJP OBC Morcha Nrusingh Sahoo said though red alert was issued for the district, no damage was reported due to the cyclone. However, the district administration is supplying free food to thousands of people in different villages to help ruling party leaders reap benefits in the upcoming polls.
“Distribution of relief materials including free food in the name of the cyclone is being done to give electoral benefits to BJD. This apart, block officials are misappropriating funds by showing inflated figures of evacuated people in pen and paper,” Sahoo claimed.

OBC Morcha secretary Akahya Swain said only 1000 persons were evacuated from different villages of Erasama block as many people expressed their reluctance to shift to cyclone shelters and relief camps.  However, officials have put the figure of evacuated persons at more than 5000, Swain said.

“Funds are being misappropriated by preparing false reports with the knowledge of the local MLA. This is an attempt to help ruling party leaders woo people ahead of the polls,” he said and demanded a probe into the matter.

Contacted, Assistant BDO of Erasama Bijay Ketan Chaudhury refuted the allegations of fund misappropriation and said the district administration has provided free food to 5966 evacuated persons on Thursday. “The administration will conduct an inquiry if the allegations are found to be true,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagatsinghpur Food distribution Cyclone Titli Free kitchen centres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Pooja Hegde rose to fame after finishing runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. (Photo | Pooja Hegde Instagram)
Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood diva
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
facebook twitter whatsapp