Crops damaged in Jagatsinghpur district​ of Odisha 

 Incessant rains accompanied by strong winds with speed of 60 kmph battered many blocks since Thursday night.

Published: 13th October 2018 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Heavy rainfall continued to cripple life in Jagatsinghpur district for the third consecutive day. A woman was injured when the wall of her house collapsed on Friday. Incessant rains accompanied by strong winds with speed of 60 kmph battered many blocks since Thursday night.

In the last 24 hours, Erasama received 205 mm rainfall followed by 200 mm in Tirtol and 178 mm in Jagatsinghpur block. While standing paddy crops have been inundated in Erasama and Balikuda blocks, low-lying areas in almost every block are waterlogged. Farmers said if water is not drained out within the next three days, crops will be damaged.

