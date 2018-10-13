Home States Odisha

Odisha's Gajapati district remains cut off after Cyclone Titli

Even after 36 hours of Titli hitting Odisha coast, Gajapati district is cut off from the rest of the world as approach roads to the district headquarters town are yet to be cleared.

Published: 13th October 2018 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation. (Photo I EPS/Biswanath Swain)

By Express News Service

PARLAKHEMUNDI : Low-lying areas and villages located in the downstream of Mahendratanaya have been marooned by swelling waters of the river in Gajapati. Even after 36 hours of Titli hitting Odisha coast, Gajapati district is cut off from the rest of the world as approach roads to the district headquarters town are yet to be cleared. The roads have been blocked by trees that were uprooted in the strong winds.
 A bridge on the road between Rayagada block and the district headquarters town has been damaged, blocking vehicular communication to four blocks of the district.

A damaged thatched house in Parlakhemundi
I Express

The power supply in the entire district has not been restored. Southco sources said it would take them another 48 hours to restore electricity in Parlakhemundi. Gandhi Nagar, Subhadra Vihar and Shridhar Nagar under Parlakhemundi Municipality are under four to six feet of flood water. ODRAF personnel had to use boats to rescue people and shift them to safer places.

Collector Anupam Saha said the flood claimed three lives - two from Labanyagada of Gosani block and one from Didinguda village under Alada panchayat of Kasinagar block.

The two persons,  Kousalya Sethi and Satyasundar Mohapatra,  were sleeping in granite factory when a wall collapsed on them. A minor girl, Ritu Sabar of Didinguda village, was asleep in her house when a wall caved in killing her on the spot.

Almost all the Government offices in the district have suffered severe damage in the cyclone. Rice mills and cashew processing units have also been damaged in Kashinagar and Gosani blocks. The bridge between Gumma block and district headquarters town has been damaged due to the landslide near Namasteghat. Vegetable crops have been inundated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Titli Odisha rains Gajapati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Pooja Hegde rose to fame after finishing runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. (Photo | Pooja Hegde Instagram)
Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood diva
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
facebook twitter whatsapp